ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was charged with DWI after police say she crashed into a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car. At around 2 a.m. Monday, a deputy was sitting at NM 528 and Corrales Road when he was hit by an out-of-control driver.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver, 24-year-old Erin Apodaca appeared drunk and told investigators she had three mixed drinks earlier in the night. She was arrested for DWI, driving without a license, and failing to obey a traffic signal. The deputy was okay.