ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies and United States Marshall’s took two juveniles into custody Monday, June 6. The 16-year-olds were located near the 1700 block of Menaul Blvd.

According to BCSO, the first juvenile had a felony warrant for his arrest, accused of being involved in multiple drive-by shootings. The second juvenile was charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm. During the arrest, two firearms were seized, including one that was thrown out of a hotel window by one of the juveniles.

BCSO says both16-year-olds were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. The identities of the two can not be released due to their age.