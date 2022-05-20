NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A crime that started in Albuquerque spilled into the East Mountains early Friday morning, right new two schools. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies took two robbery suspects into custody on North 14 and La Madera after a chase. That is the road to East Mountain High School and Vista Grande Community Center and also just down the street from San Atonito Elementary School.

BCSO says the situation originated in Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Police Department called them for help capturing the suspects, who they say eventually crashed. According to witnesses the suspects then fled on food and were captured near the baseball fields that are near the community center and school. East Mountain High School made the decision to close for the day.