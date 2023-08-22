ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a disturbing trend in Albuquerque: teenagers being charged with murder.

Four teens were charged Monday in the death of a five-year-old girl, and now the district attorney (DA) is pushing to keep the first of those suspects behind bars.

Alexander Barraza is the twelfth person between ages 14 and 17 to be charged with murder this year in Bernalillo County alone.

State law allows a person between 15 and 18 to be charged as a “serious youthful offender.”

Prosecutors just filed a pre-trial detention motion, aiming to keep Barraza in jail. They said his juvenile criminal history, along with the latest charge, shows he is a “serious youthful offender” and should be treated as an adult.

On August 13, the shooting happened at a mobile home park in southwest Albuquerque. Five-year-old Galilea Samaniego was asleep with her sisters when she was shot in the head around 6 a.m.

Investigators said the four teens charged in the case had been feuding with a group of other teens over a girl.

DA Bregman said this one act could cost Barraza for the rest of his life.

While three others have been charged in the murder, 16-year-old Yahir Carballo is the only other one in custody.

Officers are still searching for two other suspects that are brothers. They are Jose Luis Ramirez, 17, and Alan Ramirez, 15.

Alexander Barraza’s pre-trial detention hearing is set for Thursday.