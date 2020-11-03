Bernalillo County receives $500K grant for Operation Legend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is getting more federal funding to fight violent crime. The Department of Justice has awarded another $500,000 as part of Operation Legend. It’s an initiative by the Trump administration to target the cities with the highest violent crime rates.

As of Oct. 21, it has led to the arrests of 126 people in New Mexico for federal crimes including 64 for gun-related charges. The Bernalillo County Sheriff Office says they are waiting on more details before announcing how the money will be spent.

