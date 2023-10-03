BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A 34-year-old man was sentenced to prison following an investigation into child sexual abuse material by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office GHOST Unit.

Jimmy Pardo-Thul of Bernalillo County was found with child sexual abuse material on his cell phone and more than 20,000 files of child sexual abuse material and child erotica on his cloud account, according to the sheriff’s office.

When questioned, Pardo-Thul admitted to engaging with child sexual abuse material in the weeks leading up to his arrest, the sheriff’s office said. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office GHOST Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December 2021 which led detectives to Pardo-Thul.

Pardo-Thul was sentenced to serve four-and-a-half years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, followed by an 18-year probation period. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

“Our mission is clear — protect our children and our communities from those who seek to exploit them. This recent case is a testament to our dedication, and we will remain vigilant in our efforts. We hope our proactive approach serves as a deterrent to potential offenders and offers solace to the families we serve,” said Sheriff John Allen.