ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The way Bernalillo County judges decide if a suspect will be held or released ahead of a trial is changing. Up until now, judges have used the Arnold Tool to make that decision which recommends which suspects should or should not be released.

Under the revised guidelines, the District Attorney’s office said the public safety assessment score matrix will be used as a tool to help judges. The decision will be up to the judge on a case-by-case basis.