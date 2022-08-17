ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michelle Luna, the Bernalillo County employee who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a non-profit won’t spend any time in jail. Luna took about $48,000 from the West Central Community Development Group which was meant to redevelop west Central Ave. and then used that money to pay for things like her home mortgage.

Luna had worked for the county’s Solid Waste Department. She pled guilty Wednesday to embezzlement and apologized for what she had done. “I am sorry for everyone hurt during this process. I deeply regret what all parties involved have been through. I feel humiliated by what has taken place, acknowledge what has been done, and will take responsibility and accept the consequences,” said Luna. She will serve three years of supervised probation and will have to pay back the money she stole.