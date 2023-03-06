ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash this past weekend while on his way to a SWAT standoff. The deputy was taken to the hospital and the man involved in the standoff has been arrested.

Deputies responded to a call at a home near Coors Boulevard and Gun Club Road on the night of Saturday, Mar. 4. According to officials, Eriberto Marquez allegedly threatened to kill his wife after she said she was going to report him to the police. Marquez had outstanding warrants for rape, kidnapping, and witness intimidation.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Marquez threatened to shoot at them but eventually drove off. The threats prompted a SWAT standoff in southwest Bernalillo County. Authorities set up a perimeter and arrested Marquez five miles south of the Route 66 Casino.

A deputy was on his way to the SWAT scene when he crashed into another vehicle at San Mateo Boulevard and Montgomery Boulevard. The cruiser rolled over and both drivers were taken to the hospital. Marquez has been arrested and is being held at the Albuquerque Metropolitan Detention Center.