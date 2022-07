ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marty Platero, 29, is accused of stabbing another man to death near a popular trailhead. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an area near the La Luz Trailhead around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They say a group was drinking in the area when Platero and Ryan Spencer began fighting. Police say Platero stabbed Spencer to death. He is facing an open count of murder.