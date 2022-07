ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office made a number of arrests in a retail theft operation. They conducted “Operation Undertow” at Coronado Mall on June 30. They monitored JC Penny and Kohl’s after their data showed those stores saw the most shoplifting.

They say 14 arrests were made and more than $4,000 worth of merchandise recovered.