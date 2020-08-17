Bernalillo County DA’s Office asks for public’s help identifying suspect in witness tampering

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office reports an armed suspect was photographed making threats at the home of a witness who testified virtually at a preliminary trial for Steven Baca on Friday, August 14, 2020. (courtesy Bernalillo County DA)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Crime Strategies Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a subject who showed up armed to the home of a witness after they testified virtually at the trial for Steven Baca. Baca is facing a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting a man at a protest over the removal of the Juan de Oñate statue outside the Albuquerque Museum.

The District Attorney’s Office reports the suspect was photographed making threats around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14 in northwest Albuquerque. Anyone with information that could help identify the individual is asked to email tips@da2nd.state.nm.us or text 505-553-2328.

