Bernalillo County DA reveals latest Albuquerque crime stats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez revealed the latest crime trends in Albuquerque.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted a community crime briefing on Tuesday. Torrez says property crime and robberies are down, but homicides continue to be a problem.

He also focused on pretrial detention, where more than half of their motions for suspects who used guns have been denied since 2017.

Torrez plans on introducing a proposal similar to a bill in California. It would make it easier to hold suspects behind bars if the crime was a violent felony.

“If California can modify this system and do it right, we should do it. We should engage in this conversation about why because there’s too much at stake when we don’t do this right,” Torrez said.

The district attorney also mentioned that Albuquerque’s violent crime rate is similar to last year’s.