ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just days after the 15-year-old suspect in the Coronado Center shooting on Black Friday turned himself into police, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman is weighing in. Calling the problem of young people with guns “unacceptable,” the D.A. outlined his plans for the teenager’s detention hearing on Tuesday.

“I was horrified, like everybody else in this community. The idea of young people with firearms is unacceptable at every level and especially at a mall, on a shopping day, on one of the busiest shopping days of the year,” Bregman said.

The D.A. is speaking out against the weekend shooting at the Coronado Center—where 15-year-old Isaiah Montoya is accused of firing a shot on Black Friday. The Albuquerque Police Department believe Montoya was fighting with another juvenile over a dispute that started on social media, and pulled out the gun when the two saw each other at the mall. After a chase through the mall, police said surveillance video shows Montoya going outside then turning back and firing a shot toward the mall entrance before taking off towards Menaul Boulevard. A bullet hole was left above the entrance to the mall.

Montoya turned himself in on Sunday. Monday, Bregman spoke to students at La Cueva High School as part of his ongoing efforts to speak out at different schools against gun violence.

“Some people may think that having a gun is cool. It’s not,” Bregmans said. He took the opportunity to tell students about the weekend’s incident: “14 or 15-year-old at Coronado Mall just this last week, 15 years old, shoot a firearm during one of the busiest days of shopping. Unacceptable at every level,” Bregman said.

Bregman said too many teens have access to guns and blamed social media for the alarming trend. “Listen, back when I was a kid there wasn’t social media. There wasn’t all those things. But unfortunately, social media is also driving a lot of the transfers of these guns; many of them are stolen. Unfortunately, social media allows for teenagers to talk and all of a sudden they think it’s cool when they take a picture of themselves holding a gun, they get a bunch of likes, and they think that’s what it’s all about,” said Bregman.

He continued, “It’s not. And that’s the message I’m going to give to the students of La Cueva here, is that, ‘don’t mess around with guns. Its not acceptable. It’s not acceptable at any level. And we will hold you accountable if you commit a crime with a firearm.'”

He said while it’s hard to know the effect his speeches are having on the youth, he said his office is still committed to doing something about it: “We’ve already talked to a number of classrooms and a number of assemblies, and we’re going to continue to do that. You never know whether or not the message got through and somebody didn’t bring a gun on campus because of that. But it is unacceptable for these juveniles to have these firearms, and we are going to be relentless in holding young people accountable who committing a crime with a gun,” said Bregman.

As far as Montoya’s case: “I can tell you that particular individual is going to be in court tomorrow and we will be asking for that person, that young juvenile, to be detained,” Bregman said.

Montoya’s charges include possession of a firearm and shooting at an occupied building.