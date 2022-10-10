ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release new information and video during a news conference Monday, tied to the case of a BCSO deputy who fatally shot a suspect nearly three weeks ago. The shooting resulted in the death of Colby Atkins, 45, following a car crash.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the expected news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 10:30 a.m.

The shooting happened last month on a Tuesday afternoon, on September 20, 2022 after BCSO says deputies responded to a “suspicious person inside a vehicle” at a gas station on the corner of 2nd and Rio Bravo. According to a news release from BCSO sent out after the shooting, deputies tried to make contact with Atkins, who then drove off.

BCSO says Atkins was driving a stolen car. Investigators say he used the vehicle to ram three deputy patrol cars as he drove off from the initial scene west on Rio Bravo, then south of Isleta Boulevard.

Deputies eventually caught up with Atkins at Isleta and Camino Del Valle, where investigators say he crashed into two other cars, disabling the vehicle he was driving. According to a September news release from BCSO, Atkins eventually got out of the car and “refused to comply with the deputy’s commands, and an unknown confrontation ensued.”

BCSO says Atkins was shot at least once by a deputy. He died at the scene. BCSO is expected to release more information about the case Monday.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information when it becomes available.