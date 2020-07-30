Belen Police track down duo who trashed elementary school

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) –  Belen Police say they have found the culprits who trashed an elementary school. Police say two people broke into the Jaramillo Elementary School on the night of Sunday, July 26, and left a mess behind.

BPD reports the suspects stole a brand new Dell desktop computer and stole another. The suspects also overturned the desks and chairs in a classroom and threw items around.

The department says thanks to anonymous tips, they tracked down the people responsible but have not yet released their names. Police were also able to recover the stolen computer.

(Images courtesy Belen Police Dept.)

