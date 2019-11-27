Belen police arrest 2 teens in connection to scuffle at Walmart

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE)- Belen police have arrested two teenagers for their involvement in the battery of a Belen Police officer at a Walmart store.

The Belen Police Department reports that on November 15 an officer was battered at a local Walmart. Following an investigation, felony arrest warrants were issued for 18-year-old Brandon Lindsey from Albuquerque and 19-year-old Mia Becker from Los Lunas.

Lindsey and Becker were located at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque where the pair was in custody for unrelated charges. Lindsay has been charged with battery on a peace officer, escape from custody of a peace officer, conspiracy and altering or changing engine or other numbers.

Becker has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, assisting escape, conspiracy, and aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer.

BPD thanks the community for their help in identifying the two suspects.