BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighborhood in Belen was hit by vandals during New Year celebrations. The vandalism was all caught on camera.

One Belen homeowner says she had just finished celebrating New Year’s with her family when a neighbor came knocking on her door with terrible news. “At about 12:40, my neighbors knocked on my door and had [sic] asked me if I knew my SUV windows were busted out. We had only been inside for maybe 30 minutes,” said a Belen resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

When she went outside, the windows of two vehicles shot out; the sides riddled with dents. The damage will cost up to $800 to repair.

“We went out and checked and both of my SUV windows – rear windows – had been busted out with a pellet gun and there were at least 15 shots,” said the resident.

Belen Police are looking for those responsible and the vehicle they were driving, possibly a white sedan. In all, police say three vehicles were damaged over New Year’s in different parts of town.

After the incident, the woman said she her and neighbors are on high alert and plan to increase security. The woman filed a police report and gave officers the surveillance video. If you have any information, call Belen Police.