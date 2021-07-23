Belen man sentenced to over five years for identity theft, auto burglary

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the charges of theft of identity, auto burglary, criminal damage to property, and fraudulent use of a credit card. Kristopher Rayner, 41, was sentenced to five and a half years to the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

Officials say in March 2020, Los Lunas police responded to an auto burglary at the Trail Head hiking area. A 2015 Toyota 4Runner had been broken into and the victim’s purse was stolen. According to a press release, the victim began to receive alerts about charges made to their credit card while they were reporting the incident. Over $600 was used at various places in Belen.

After receiving a description of a suspicious vehicle seen at the Trail Head, Belen police were able to locate the vehicle as a transaction was going through at a Little Caesars Pizza. Rayner, however, was able to leave the scene before being caught.

Los Lunas police obtained an arrest warrant for Rayner for the above charges and he pled guilty on July 16, 2021. Following his prison sentence, Rayner will be subject to four and a half additional years of supervised release probation. Also, because Rayner is a repeat offender, he will receive an additional 12 years if he commits any further violations.