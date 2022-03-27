BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen police arrested a man they say had tried to flee during a traffic stop and had multiple illegal drugs in his car. They say Gilbert Duran had an outstanding warrant and got into a fight with police when he was pulled over.

That’s when he tried to run away but police arrested him. Officers found a gun and several types of drugs in his car, including meth and heroin. Duran was on probation for a previous fleeing charge.

For this latest incident, he’s charged with possession and trafficking a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.