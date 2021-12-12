Belen man faces 5 years for federal firearm, carjacking charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen man pleaded guilty on November 24 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and carjacking. Michael DeHerrera, 25, will remain in custody until he is sentenced.

According to a press release, on February 3, 2020, DeHerrera carjacked a victim by threatening her with a screwdriver in Bernalillo County. He then drove away with a woman still in the car, causing her to jump out of the moving vehicle.

Officials say DeHerrera also admitted to having a firearm on February 18, 2020, before trying to get rid of it by throwing it from the car window. At the time, DeHerrera had a prior felony conviction for armed robbery, making it illegal to have a gun.

The plea agreement states DeHerrera faces five years in prison.

