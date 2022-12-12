ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water.

Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around midnight as the employees were cleaning up, Sena came back.

He was told the store was closed and he responded by smashing their window. The employees hid in a bathroom until the police arrived. Sena was taken into custody and is charged with breaking and entering.