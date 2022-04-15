ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen man faced a federal court judge on April 11. Michael DeHerrera, 26, was sentenced to five years in prison for carjacking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a plea agreement, DeHerrera carjacked a woman back on February 3, 2020, by threatening her with a screwdriver in Bernalillo County. Court documents say DeHerrera drove off with the victim still in the car and she jumped from the moving vehicle to escape.

DeHerrera also admitted to having a firearm on February 18, 2020, before attempting to get rid of it by throwing the gun out the window of a moving vehicle. Documents say when DeHerrera had the gun, he had a prior felony conviction for armed robbery and therefore, could not legally possess a gun or ammunition.