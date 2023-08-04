BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Belen Police Department said two students have been charged after a gun was found at Belen High School. The department said around 1 p.m. they were told of a possible gun on campus. They detained a male student but did not find a gun on him. They said they were told by nine witnesses that the male had the gun and had been trying to get people to hold it for him.

The school was placed on lockdown while police searched for the gun. Police said the student’s girlfriend was found with the gun which was determined to be a BB gun. Police said both students have been charged. There were no reported injuries.