HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – 19-year-old Adeja Baca is being remembered for her contagious personality and kind spirit. “She was a beautiful soul, inside and out. When you saw her she was shinning, you could see her light from anywhere. Beautiful. She just had the biggest heart in the world, she cared about everything and anything, loved animals,” her parents, Armando and Felisha Baca, said.

She was killed after what police are calling a domestic dispute in Hobbs with her girlfriend, 20 year old Alexis Saenz. “I cant believe it’s real life, I wake up every morning and I’m like please tell me it was a bad dream, and no,” Felisha said.

Saenz is facing a vehicular homicide charge after documents say the two were arguing inside a car on November 19 and when Baca tried to get out, Saenz hit the gas, throwing Baca to the pavement. She died from her injuries a few days later. “I try to pick up the phone to call her and she ain’t there no more, I try to text her and she ain’t there no more,” Armando said.

The family said this wasn’t the first time things got out of hand with the girlfriend. “For the past year we’ve been having to run to Hobbs because this girl has been hurting Adeja, you know, this is already the second, third time she’s had to go to the emergency room,” Felisha said.

But, they say, Baca always went back. “We lost our baby, we lost our baby, so it’s not fair that, you know, she gets to be having holidays with her, you know, spend another like day.”

Now they want justice for their daughter and for her memory to live on. “She won’t be forgotten. She cant be replaced,” the family said. “We just want to create awareness so this doesn’t happen to another little girl. Somebody’s daughter. Somebody’s baby.”

Last year, Saenz was involved in another domestic incident where she bit and beat another woman with a gun before firing shots at the victim. She pled guilty to aggravated assault and car theft in exchange for no jail time. Saenz was arrested Monday night in Las Cruces in this latest case.