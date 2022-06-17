NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – BCSO says it’s seeing success in its effort to stop shoplifting. The department says its Retail Theft Blitz has led to 53 felony and 14 misdemeanor arrests since May.
They’ve also recovered more than $7,000 worth of stolen merchandise. Deputies have focused a lot of attention on Targets, Home Depots, and Walmarts. “The employees feel safer, the management is ecstatic about how hard we’ve really impacted their crime level,” says BCSO.
They say these arrests often lead deputies to other criminal charges like drug possession, auto theft, and stolen guns.