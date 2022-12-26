ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for the woman who robbed a Family Dollar with a hammer. Deputies say a woman stole items from the store on Isleta near Don Felipe on December 12.

When an employee tried to stop her, BCSO says the woman pulled out a hammer. The suspect then fled southbound on Isleta in a gold SUV. If anyone knows anything, they’re asked to call BCSO.