BCSO: Victim found with multiple gunshot wounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday morning. BCSO reports that around 7:30 a.m. On Jan. 23, deputies responded to the west end of Gun Club Rd. regarding an unresponsive male lying in an open field.

Authorities state that deputies at the scene found a deceased male with multiple gunshots wounds. BCSO Homicide and Violent Crime Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

BCSO reports that the identity and age of the victim will not be released until law enforcement notifies the next of kin. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Lopez at 505-967-6522.