BCSO: Two confirmed dead, multiple injured in south valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 3:00 a.m. Sunday that a homicide investigation was underway. Officials say two people have been confirmed dead and multiple people have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Pajarito Road west of Isleta Boulevard. The number of suspects is unknown as well as what led up to the shooting. This story is developing.

