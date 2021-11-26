BCSO: Thanksgiving hit and run suspect had 4-year-old in vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More info has come out related to the suspect who was allegedly driving drunk with a child in his car during a hit and run Thanksgiving night. Deputies with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office say a speeding driver rear-ended another at Paseo del Norte and the river.

Deputies say the speeding car rolled but two adult passengers still got out and ran away from the scene on foot. A criminal complaint states a four-year-old was left inside the rolled-over car. Deputies responded and found two men.

They say the driver, Marcos Olguin, was clearly drunk and injured. It does not appear that the four-year-old was hurt, and it’s not clear whose child it is.

