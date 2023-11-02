BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New lapel video shows the moment deputies found dozens of dogs in unlivable conditions in Bernalillo County. Wednesday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Taskforce rescued more than fifty dogs in the East Mountains.

The video shows deputies struggling to walk through the home cluttered with trash. BCSO says this is one of the worst homes they’ve ever seen. Bernalillo County Deputies rescued dozens of dogs from a home filled with piles of trash and filth. The Sheriff’s Office arrived to find dogs in cages throughout the home.

“A lot of the dogs were noted as being underweight or very underweight. There were a number of pregnant females, I know that can be a contributing factor to that. I saw one dog that looked like it possibly had an eye infection,” said Det. Kevin Carhart, BCSO Animal Cruelty Task Force.

As of Thursday morning, more than 54 dogs have been saved, and they expect to find other dogs that might have roamed off the property. Deputies found dogs as young as two days old and most were feral. The home also had multiple health risks, including dog remains.

“There was also numerous biohazards as far as animal and human biohazard that made it unsafe and we needed to de-contaminate all of our vehicles and our personnel,” said Sgt. Autumn Neas, BCSO Animal Cruelty Task Force.

Task Force officials say they began investigating the home this summer and believe it was an illegal dog breeding operation. Deputies arrested a male suspect who is facing a charge of extreme cruelty to animals.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bernalillo County has since condemned the property. Officials sid this rescue is the second major animal rescue since the animal cruelty task force was reinstated this June. “Now I think we’ve really hit the ground running and we’ve had two significant cases so far. We expect more,” says Sgt. Neas.

Bernalillo County Animal Care Services has quarantined the dogs for 10 days because they were exposed to the parvovirus. Once they’re cleared, they will be put up for adoption. Animal Care Services said due to the rescue, they are now over capacity. They’re asking for the public’s help to volunteer as foster homes for healthy animals.