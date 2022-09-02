NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were called around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to a residence on the 1700 block of Potomac Rd. near Isleta Blvd. BCSO says 40-year-old Jebrene Garcia broke into a trailer, armed herself with a knife and barricaded herself. BCSO K-9 police service dog Nordy was stabbed during the incident. Nordy has only been working with BCSO for six months, they say the dog is in stable condition.

Officials say Garcia broke into the home, which belonged to her sister’s ex-boyfriend, by removing and air conditioning unit from a window. BCSO says she armed herself with a kitchen knife and got into a fight with people in the home before they escaped. BCSO’s SWAT and Crisis Management Team were called when Garcia became upset and was not complying with deputies.

BCSO says Garcia continued to resist and Nordy was sent into the trailer and came back out a short time later with a stab wound. “The dog retreated from the home with a knife protruding from it’s back area. Dog was injured and stabbed. The dog was actually transported to the veterinarian and was treated,” BCSO Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III said. Garcia surrendered and was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Friday. Garcia is facing multiple charges.