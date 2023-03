ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking into the scene of a suspicious death near Coors Boulevard and Arenal Road in southwest Albuquerque on Tuesday, Mar. 14. According to a tweet from the BCSO at 7:48 p.m., violent crimes and homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available. Police advise community members to avoid the area while they investigate.