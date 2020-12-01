BCSO: Suspected burglar shot, killed by man he was attacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a regular trip to the ATM for an Albuquerque man and his family, turned into a deadly shooting. However, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office believes this shooting may be justified.

A spokesperson with BCSO says so far, all the evidence in this shooting is pointing to self-defense. “We received a call from somebody in the south valley that they had seen their husband fire at least one round at an individual that had assaulted him with a machete,” says Jayme Fuller.

BCSO says it happened on Saturday night when a man’s wife called 911 to tell them her husband was being attacked by another man, while he was at the Wells Fargo ATM on Bridge near Sunset. Deputies say that attacker was 31-year-old Jaime Roman. Deputies say Roman went after the man with a machete as he was walking back to his car with his entire family in it. At that point, the man who was attacked by Roman, fired at least one shot, killing Roman.

Right now, the Sheriff’s Office says it looks like this was a case of self-defense. “There is such thing as a justifiable homicide when it comes to self-defense, especially in the state of New Mexico,” says Fuller.

At the moment, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made. Because he isn’t facing charges, KRQE News 13 is not releasing his name. The suspect who was shot and killed did have a criminal history here in the state. He has been convicted on a few burglary charges and was just slapped with a DWI back in July.

