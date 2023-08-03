ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a shooting suspect Wednesday, August 2, following a SWAT standoff in northeast Albuquerque, but the suspect tried one last ditch effort to evade being caught: changing his appearance.

David Flores was wanted for shooting someone in the Foothills back in 2022 and failing to appear in court on a separate drug charge. Special agents with the District Attorney’s found out he was at an apartment complex on Menaul and tried to get him to surrender. Flores then barricaded himself in an apartment.

BCSO’s SWAT team was called in and eventually got him out, but not before Flores tried to disguise himself. According to the District Attorney’s office, Flores was at the Menaul apartment, dressed in traditional “male” clothing. But when he came out, he was wearing a long-haired wig, makeup, and “women’s” clothing; he had even covered his tattoos.

The DA’s office says Flores pretended to be a different person, saying, “The suspect is still inside. He’s still inside.” However, Flores’ ruse did not work on officials, and he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.