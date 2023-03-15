ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested for murder. Authorities alleged he killed the father of his girlfriend’s kid Tuesday night.

According to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), there was a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Coors Boulevard SW around 6:30 p.m. The caller said they thought a person laying on the ground had been shot.

Deputies said they found Tristan Isaacs, 33, dead in a parking lot near a Blakes Lotaburger. He had gunshot wounds.

Detectives concluded Isaacs had been there to pick up his daughter, who he had with Brittany Sena, 24. Surveillance video showed a vehicle registered to Sena at the scene.

Authorities interviewed Sena and her boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, 24. Sena told officials she was meeting up with Isaacs at the restaurant when he and Rodriguez began to fight. She said she heard gunshots, so she grabbed her kid and ran away from the scene with her boyfriend. Rodriguez allegedly told authorities he was at home the entire time, and Brittany came home with her child around 7 p.m.

Rodriguez was charged with murder, child abuse, and tampering with evidence. He was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center, and the investigation is ongoing.