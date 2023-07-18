ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident. They say it happened on Friday night around 10:45 p.m. near the 300 block of La Vega Dr. SW.

Officials say 57-year-old Martin Legarda was found unconscious in the road by deputies and was pronounced dead on the scene. BCSO’s Traffic Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating the person or the vehicle responsible for Legarda’s death. People can contact BCSO at 505-798-7000.