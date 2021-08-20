BCSO seeking public’s help in locating hit and run vehicle accident

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle and offender of a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. The incident happened on August 18 around 8:30 p.m south of Old Coors and Sage in the southbound lanes.

Story continues below

Officials say the vehicle involved is likely a 2001-2006 Mazda Tribute metallic or dark gray in color. The vehicle should have damage to the right front headlight, right side mirror, right side bumper/hood, and possibly a damaged windshield.

The victim of the hit and run has significant, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES