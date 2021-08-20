BCSO seeking public’s help in locating hit and run vehicle accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle and offender of a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. The incident happened on August 18 around 8:30 p.m south of Old Coors and Sage in the southbound lanes.

Officials say the vehicle involved is likely a 2001-2006 Mazda Tribute metallic or dark gray in color. The vehicle should have damage to the right front headlight, right side mirror, right side bumper/hood, and possibly a damaged windshield.

The victim of the hit and run has significant, possibly life-threatening injuries.