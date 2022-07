ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in a shooting near Isleta and Bridge that left a woman dead Sunday night. Police say a man and 21-year-old Lesley Bolagh were both injured but managed to drive all the way to the university area.

Bolagh later died at the hospital. A child that was in the backseat was not injured. The man told deputies he did not know who shot at them.