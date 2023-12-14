ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is wanted by law enforcement for a felony-level custodial interference. Officials said Tress Lyman took her two children and does not have custody. They said she is in violation of a court order to return the children to their father.

Courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said both parents and their children live in Albuquerque, however, the last known location of Lyman and her children was Tenton County, Montana. Officials believe they are traveling to Alaska. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.