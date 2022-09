ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect accused of robbing the Ross on Coors and Rio Bravo on August 15. They say the man, armed with a gun, got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and took off on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the deputy in charge at (505) 975-9605 or to email detectives at ViolentCrimes@Bernco.gov