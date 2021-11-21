BCSO searching for dollar store armed robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a suspect in an armed robbery at a dollar store in southwest Albuquerque. The robbery happened at a Family Dollar along Isleta near Don Felipe Road on November 8.

The suspect is described as being Hispanic, in his late 20s, and about 5’5″ tall. They say he fled the area in a black Kia Sorento with no license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.