BCSO searching for dollar store armed robber

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a suspect in an armed robbery at a dollar store in southwest Albuquerque. The robbery happened at a Family Dollar along Isleta near Don Felipe Road on November 8.

Story continues below:

The suspect is described as being Hispanic, in his late 20s, and about 5’5″ tall. They say he fled the area in a black Kia Sorento with no license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES