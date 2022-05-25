ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for two people who pulled a gun on an elderly woman. Deputies say in January, an 80-year-old woman told two dirt bike riders they weren’t allowed to ride on the ditch bank in the area of Isleta and Rio Bravo.
Story continues below
- Crime: Albuquerque Police arrest man accused of killing his father
- Albuquerque: Two students accused of bringing guns to Volcano Vista, Cleveland High campuses
- New Mexico: New Mexico to receive more than $250K in Ford advertising settlement
- KRQE En Español: Martes 24 de Mayo 2022
She says one of them pulled out a handgun, racked the side, and put the gun away. The rider then threatened to shoot her before they drove off. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (505) 270-9729.