ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for two people who pulled a gun on an elderly woman. Deputies say in January, an 80-year-old woman told two dirt bike riders they weren’t allowed to ride on the ditch bank in the area of Isleta and Rio Bravo.

She says one of them pulled out a handgun, racked the side, and put the gun away. The rider then threatened to shoot her before they drove off. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (505) 270-9729.