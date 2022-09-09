ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching a couple they say fired shots at a convenience store during an attempted shoplifting. They say the man and woman tried to steal beer from the Allsups at Coors and Blake on August 24.

When they were told to leave, deputies say the man then opened fire at the security guard and the store. The two then left with a third person in a black Dodge Avenger. Anyone with information is asked to call 505-270-9729 or email ViolenceCrimes@bernco.gov.