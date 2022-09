ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Little Caesar’s Pizza at 1698 Rio Bravo SW. He is described as thin, approximately 6′ tall, wearing a black t-shirt over a camouflaged hoodie with black pants, a Nike hat, and carrying a red backpack.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Dailey at (505) 975-0605 or send tips to ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.