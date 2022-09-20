ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to register. BCSO says John Davis has a conviction for raping a child in New Mexico as well as other crimes against a child in California.

He’s also known to use aliases including David Bande, Devoe Gyanez, Richard Mousa, Urman Bello, Usman Bellow, and David Phillips. If you’ve seen him, contact BCSO.