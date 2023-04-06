BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for a man. They said he carjacked a driver at gunpoint in South Valley.
Deputies are searching for the man in photos they posted to their social media. He is accused of pointing a gun at a driver near Rio Bravo and Isleta on March 20 while threatening to kill the driver if he didn’t get out of the car.
Story continues below:
The driver gave up the keys, and while running away, he heard a gunshot and believed he was being shot at. The car was later found.
If you know who this man is, contact BCSO.