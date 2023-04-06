BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for a man. They said he carjacked a driver at gunpoint in South Valley.

Deputies are searching for the man in photos they posted to their social media. He is accused of pointing a gun at a driver near Rio Bravo and Isleta on March 20 while threatening to kill the driver if he didn’t get out of the car.

The driver gave up the keys, and while running away, he heard a gunshot and believed he was being shot at. The car was later found.

If you know who this man is, contact BCSO.