BCSO searches for aggravated battery suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for teens who authorities say were involved in a robbery that resulted in an aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Authorities say the teens lured a man near their vehicle and then stole items from his hands. The suspects then ran over the man with their vehicle.

Deputies say there were two vehicles involved. Both were white and had yellow license plates. One of the vehicles appears to have recently been rear-ended and had damage to the rear of the vehicle.

The offender appears to be a black male with partially blonde hair, and chin strap facial hair. The subject is approximately 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit anonymous online here.