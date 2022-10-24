ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 37-year-old Tommy Trujillo. BCSO says Trujillo is armed and dangerous and has been on crime spree. He has also led law enforcement on multiple pursuits Monday morning.

Officials say since early Monday morning, Trujillo has reportedly stolen multiple vehicles and robbed a business with a handgun. They say he has led law enforcement on multiple pursuits that had to be called because of his erratic driving endangering the public. BCSO says Trujillo has also made suicidal statements. The crime spree that Trujillo has been on caused a shelter-in-place at Alvarado Elementary school Monday morning; that shelter-in-place has since been lifted.

BCSO reported he was involved in another pursuit with deputies and they have blocked him in near the area of 700 Candelaria. No other information is available.