ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a Circle K with a gun. Deputies arrived at the Circle K at 1100 Old Coors Blvd. on January 15 around 4:00 a.m. in response to an armed robbery call.

Officials say the man got out of the passenger side of a silver sedan before going into the store. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective T. Feist at 505-730-3353 or email violentcrimes@bernco.gov.